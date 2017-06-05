TNDTE result April 2017, diploma results declared on intradote

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will declare results for its diploma semester examinations on 5 June. The releasing date of the Tamil Nadu Diploma Result will be updated soon. Earlier the directorate had scheduled the results for May 31 but then postponed it for June 5. The Director of Public Instruction looked after the College of Engineering, Guindy and other engineering Colleges.here was a Technological Diploma Examination Board to conduct the Examinations and award Diplomas on the completion of Polytechnic courses. All the students who had written the exam are eagerly waiting for the Tamil Nadu Diploma April 2017 Results. Students pursuing the Diploma/Polytechnic courses under the board have attempted their academic examinations with a great preparation.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) is an official board which is acclaimed for the Polytechnic Course.

The links will be provided, select the TNDTE Diploma April Result 2017 link. The exams were conducted from 27 March 2017 to 4 April 2017. Candidate can get the TNDTE result April 2017 from the official website intradote.tn.nic.in or just click on the link given below.

The semester exams were conducted and the TN DTE polytechnic result were revealed. The board is accurate in releasing the results in time. To find the TN State Diploma Mark Sheet 2017 we are furnished with the direct link. The results will be liquidated soon on the official online site.

Hence, the students are advised to keep their Diploma semester exam hall ticket along with them to enter the required details correctly.

Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

Your result will appear on the screen.