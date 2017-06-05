Tobacco Also Kills The Environment — WHO Warns

The typical response to such a day is to reinforce the importance of the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

A worker at a tobacco farm in Zimbabwe.

“Most smokers claim to have done it for so many years without any effect”. Scientists say nicotine addiction and withdrawal could be worse than addictions to cocaine and heroin.

There are many other nicotine replacement therapy products on the market, such as nicotine gum or patches.

Tobacco use kills more than seven million people annually and costs over $1.4 trillion in healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, the World Health Organisation, WHO, says.

Not to mention when cigarettes fall into the hands of their customers, exposing themselves to known cancer-causing and toxic substances.

She firmly believes that everyone can play a role in weeding out the tobacco menace and ensure sustainable development.

A recent study in New Zealand found that e-cigarettes were more effective than nicotine patches for those looking to quit smoking.

Smokers who live or work in North Yorkshire can access free stop smoking advice and support at Smokefreelife North Yorkshire by calling 01609 663023 or texting QUIT to 66777. There are a lot of measures that governments could do to minimize the smoking and waste impact of the tobacco industry.

Currently, the most consumed types of cigarette brands in Rwanda are ‘Intore’ locally produced by Tabarwanda and imported Dunhill.

Health Principal Secretary Julius Korir urged the smokers to seek the free medical help rather than try on their own. The forum looked at how to reduce tobacco use in Canada.

The Institute of Public Health in Ireland is reporting less than one in five adults in Ireland are exposed to second hand smoke daily. “Together, we can continue to reduce tobacco use and promote a healthier, more sustainable world”.

Stamping out tobacco use can save millions of lives and combat poverty, World Health Organization said, spotlighting for the first time the ways in which tobacco affects human well-being from an environmental perspective caused by production, distribution and waste.

Aizawl (ZoramObserver.com): Mizoram today joined the world community in observing World No Tobacco Day with a theme “Tobacco-a threat to development”. On average, most smokers who give up the habit save £250 a month on the cost of cigarettes, which adds up to almost £3,000 in just one year.

“This therefore demonstrates a need to avail cessation services to Kenyans”. Douglas Bettcher, Director of WHO’s Department for the Prevention on NCDs, said that tobacco is a major barrier to global development.