Tomas Berdych fires coach Goran Ivanisevic

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Berdych today parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

However, a second round exit at the French Open prompted the 31-year-old to seek a new direction.

Ciic and Ivanisevic won the US Open together in 2014 and Berdych was clearly hoping for a boost from his coach in the twilight of his career but it simply hasn’t happened. In the past year Berdych, who underwent an appendix surgery last August, didn’t get good results: a final in Lyon 10 days ago, Doha semifinals and Miami quarter-finals are the only notable one in a 2017 season where he got 22 wins and 10 losses.

‘I enjoyed the ride and we will remain great friends.

The world number 14 started working with the 2001 Wimbledon champion last August after Ivanisevic’s association with Marin Cilic came to an end.

And Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist, hired Ivanisevic in August 2016 with a view to a first-ever Grand Slam title.