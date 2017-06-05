Tories in `chaos´ over tax policies, Labour and Lib Dems claim

If she fails to handsomely beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders. The Liberal Democrats on 9% and Ukip on 4% are both unchanged.

“Our position on tax hasn’t changed”, May said while on a visit to West Yorkshire in northern England.

With less than a week before polling day on Thursday, May’s Conservatives now lead the opposition Labour Party by just five percentage points, down from 15 just over two weeks ago, according to the survey from Ipsos MORI.

Theresa May remains voters’ preferred choice for prime minister although her personal rating is down six points on 50%.

One of the biggest issues with the 2017 general election, which has been working favors for the father of three, is the fact that while May has been willingly absent from public debates and suchlike, Jeremy Corbyn has done his best to make sure his public knows his stance on issues regarding Brexit, immigration and employment, as well as the glaring NHS problem in the country.

May argues only she can provide the “strong and stable” leadership needed to secure a satisfactory exit from the European Union. Support for the Green party has halved.

Opponents hinted that the 60-year-old did not secure premiership through general elections, meaning she lacked a popular mandate.

Gillian Cruise, a lifelong Labour voter in Wakefield until she switched to the Conservatives in 2015 due to their promise to hold the referendum, has now volunteered to campaign for May’s party.

“The alternative is that all those young Corbynistas will prove a mirage and that some polls still contain too numerous sort of young people who vote, with the end result being that the Conservatives win a large or landslide majority”, he said.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised to increase income tax on those earning more than £80,000, by having the 45p tax rate kick in for people earning this amount, rather than at the current £150,000.

Commenting on recent polls predicting a sharp drop in the number of Tory seats, Conservative candidate for Mitcham and Morden, Alicia Kearns told Asharq Al-Awsat she does not trust polls in Britain. It won 7,862 votes there in 2015. Prince also backed Brexit and he shares his friend’s opinion of Corbyn but he will not be voting Conservative.

Hung Parliaments however do not automatically mean a party has to form a coalition government.

Also tipping the balance was a surprising registration of some 3 million additional voters among which are a dashing million millennials. It was said when May called the election that anything under a majority of 50 would be disappointing. The other reason was the weakness of the Labour Party. This, he said, showed similarities to his own campaign which took on the high powered and financed campaign of the Clinton political dynasty with its connections to banking and party apparatchiks.

Corbyn was clearly abandoning the Labour Party’s pro-business pro-government track. I want people to represent me and have a chance to vote them out.’ But it becomes clear that, beyond Brexit, the Tories have nothing to offer voters like Mike.

Nuclear weapons and Trident were the trickiest topic for the Labour leader, and he came in for repeated questioning on whether he would ever consider using the bomb.