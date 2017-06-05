Toyota disposes of its remaining shares in Tesla

The Japanese auto marker on Saturday announced that it had sold the last of its stake in Tesla, as it prepares to launch its own purely electric vehicle. Korea Investment CORP now owns 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Toyota held 1.43 per cent in Tesla as of July past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The most visible sign of the partnership came in 2012 when Toyota launched a version of the then-current RAV4 powered by a version of Tesla’s engine and battery system, available in limited numbers in select U.S. markets until 2014. Analysts predict that Tesla will post ($5.80) EPS for the current year.

The Japanese auto giant quietly sold off its stake in the USA electric-car maker last year, ending a six-year partnership between the two companies, a Toyota spokeswoman said Monday. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

