TRAI: Jio was the fastest 4G network in India in April

According to the data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Reliance Jio registered an average download speed at 19. With 13.7 Mbps speed of 4G network, Idea is now India’s 2nd fastest network after Jio, and with 13.3 Mbps download speed, Vodafone is at #3. Jio was followed by Aditya Birla’s Idea Cellular, which recently did a pan-India rollout of its 4G services with the 2100 MHz frequency band. The telecom regulator had put Airtel second in the list for March with speeds of only 6.57 mbps, while Vodafone was next in the list with speeds of 6.14 mbps. With 8.45 Mbps, Idea Cellular stood up in the first place.

Bharti Airtel suffered a major drop and was placed at the fourth spot with the lowest speed at 10.15 mbps in the month. The upload speed matters when you are uploading content on the Internet, such as your photos or videos.

In order to check Jio’s speed and coverage, go to TRAI’s MySpeed online portal.

It may be recalled, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced the merger of their operations to create the country’s largest mobile phone operator worth more than Dollars 23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.

“Reliance Jio free data period ends with 67 percent paid migration (72million convert to paid Jio Prime subscribers out of 108MM sign-ups)”, the report added. Incidentally, India, with over 1.16 billion mobile users is the second largest telecom market in the world, after China.

The sad part with this new speed test results is the Airtel’s average download speed.