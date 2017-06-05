Travel ban case: Here’s what the Supreme Court might look at

Sessions said the second executive order is “well within [Trump’s] lawful authority” to keep the country safe.

Central in the case was whether courts should consider Trump’s past statements about wanting to bar Muslims from entering the country as evidence the policy was primarily motivated by the religion.

Niemeyer said further that the majority ignored court precedent and adopted the same new rule of law in considering Trump’s campaign statements.

“Judges on the court. returned over and over to remarks made by Trump during the campaign”, she wrote after that hearing. He called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims coming into the country until the government could “figure out what is going on”. The administration has cited the President’s broad discretion over immigration policy, and argued that the country-based ban is not meant to single out a particular religion.

In its 10 to 3 decision, the Richmond, Va. -based court said the president’s broad immigration power to deny entry into the U.S.is not absolute.

In his dissent, Judge Paul V. Niemeyer defended his decision explaining that the executive order must be considered “on its face” and is thus “entirely without constitutional fault”. Courts have examined and cited then-candidate Trump’s remarks. The administration argued it was not supposed to be permanent. And the administration argued that the judges should look only at the language of the executive order itself, which says nothing at all explicitly about religion. Steven Agee, wrote a dissenting opinion.

Gregory provided a summary of the Court’s reasoning in his opening paragraph.

It is now expected the issue will go to the Supreme Court, the highest federal court in the US. The Appellate Court opined that the revised EO served more to effectuate the president’s agenda of religious discrimination against Muslims rather than its stated goal to protect national security and prevent possible terrorist attacks.

Not every judge in the majority agreed with that conclusion, even if they agreed that Trump’s executive order likely violates the Constitution’s establishment clause, which forbids the government from expressing religious preferences.

“The Department of Justice strongly disagrees with the decision of the divided court, which blocks the President’s efforts to strengthen this country’s national security”, Sessions added.

The government, however, maintains that the countries impacted by the ban were not chosen because they were majority Muslim nations but out of concern for national security and terrorism risks. Trump’s and his associates’ comments about their desire to prevent Muslims from entering the country during the presidential campaign were highlighted in rulings by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocking the latest attempt. “If and when future courts are confronted with campaign or other statements proffered as evidence of governmental goal, those courts must similarly determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether such statements are probative evidence of governmental objective”. The Fourth Circuit upheld an injunction issued by a lower court, saying the likely constitutional violations Trump’s executive order presents outweigh the government’s claimed interest in national security. “Rather then wait for yet another court to rule against it, Congress can and must take action that will end this discriminatory and risky policy once and for all”.

Trump issued his initial order January 27, a week into his presidency. The 9th Circuit Court heard arguments last week.

Though Trump vowed to fight the ruling, he did not appeal to the Supreme Court.

Critics said the changes don’t erase the legal problems with the ban.