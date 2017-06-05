Travel ban critics say Trump is hurting his case

The government filed papers late Thursday asking the justices to take up its appeal and, in the meantime, to let it enforce the travel ban while the court decides whether to hear a full argument later on the legal aspects of the case.

US Senator Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who opposes the ban, said on Monday Trump’s tweets on the issue “clearly shows his intent” and his disdain for the judicial branch. “Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this”. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Sunday. Rather, it seems to be something Khan said more than a week ago regarding a plan to deploy armed troops to guard major events in London against terrorism.

Trump argued repeatedly on the campaign trail and after his victory that a better system for screening immigrants is imperative to national security.

The revised version seeks to ban people from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Syria for 90 days; it deletes Iraq from the original list.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017Trump over the weekend reignited the debate over the issue in the wake of a London terror attack in which seven people were killed and nearly 50 others injured. The president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. That’s the president last night and that with us right now from the White House is ABC’s Karen Travers I Karen good morning to you.

Having so far failed to persuade judges to allow its travel ban to take effect, the Trump administration is turning to the nation’s highest court with its slim conservative majority.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

“We have put our pens down”, acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall told the 4th Circuit last month, when questioned about work on new procedures during a separate hearing about the travel ban.

It’s been highly expected that the fate of the order would eventually be decided by the justices of the highest court of the land, but the Trump administration is trying to speed up the pace of that decision while also wanting the order to be implemented while a decision is made.

The administration’s Supreme Court filings reflect numerous same arguments that its lawyers have made in the lower courts, including their view that statements President Donald Trump made as a candidate – before he took the presidential oath – should not be considered.

“The case will then nearly certainly be moot by the time it’s argued, and all that would be left would be to clean things up, presumably by directing that whatever injunctions are still in effect should be vacated”, he posited on the Balkinization blog, which discusses legal matters. Forbes reported that should the travel ban be in place, tech leaders believe there may be a “brain drain” that will impact the economy. “His lawyers try to justify it by saying it wasn’t a travel ban, but it was extreme vetting”.