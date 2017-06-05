Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Q4 2016 Sentiment Report

News headlines about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports.

TripAdvisor, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. However, the secular growth trend in the online travel space, the company’s solid fundamentals, growth initiatives, partnerships to boost hotel bookings, strong focus on developing its mobile products, expansion into the worldwide restaurant reservation space and improvement in user growth and engagement, especially related to mobile devices are likely to help the company to achieve desired results. “Macro headwinds, increasing competition and uncertainty regarding the timeline for recovery of investments remain overhangs”.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 6 by UBS. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, February 12. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vetr downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.78 price objective on the stock.in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CLSA initiated Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) on Thursday, December 8 with “Underperform” rating.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) 52-week high price stands at $71.69 and low price stands at $38.23, its price distance from 52-week high is -45.42% while its distance from 52-week low price is 2.35%. The stock’s market capitalization is 5.53B.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 2.28 Million. However the company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the same quarter during past year. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The consensus mean EPS for the current quarter is at $0.3 derived from a total of 26 estimates from the analysts who have weighed in on projected earnings. During the same quarter previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

While considering growth estimates of the company, it has next quarter growth estimates of -20.8% whereas during current quarter it has -21.1% estimations over growth, comparing to the estimations of -17.1% during current year and 11.2% for next year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

According to analysts Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)'s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.25 and can go high up to $0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company.

02/16/2017 – TripAdvisor, Inc. had its “perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 377,403 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. Moreover, Valiant Capital Management L.P. has 2.36% invested in the company for 707,300 shares. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $173,000. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 36.5% in the third quarter.