Tristan Thompson on His Play in Game 1: ‘Trash’

This time, Curry committed eight turnovers as Cleveland committed to putting more pressure on the ball to keep Durant from driving and dunking untouched as he did so many times in Game 1.

From left: Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, head coach Steve Kerr and coach Mike Brown during practice at the Warriors practice facility on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. After all, James and the Cavs did cause the Warriors to blow a 3-1 lead in last year’s Finals. He said he meant to coach the team for the remainder of the best-of-seven series.

“Game One was the feel-out for us, and they definitely took advantage of all our miscues”. Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists while moving two wins from his first ring. It also matched Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.

The Warriors are far from average – especially with Klay Thompson back, scoring 22 and hitting 4-of-7 from three.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said. “Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”.

The Cavaliers did what they promised the past couple of days: They were more engaged, more physical, they forced turnovers and put in a lot more energy on the defensive end. “We’ve been unable to get any money on the Warriors“. This was the first time in NBA Finals history two players on opposing teams had triple-doubles. They split the two games at home before reeling off three straight wins to become the fourth team to win the title after losing the first two games. “When we’re going off and coming off into isolation, they’re bringing a few extra bodies to crowd the lane”. “And we’re going to need to play better to win on the road”.

Four hours before Sunday night’s tipoff, 73 percent of the money bet on the point spread for Game 2 at William Hill was on the Warriors.

A 3-pointer by Kyrie Irving kept the Cavaliers within 108-97 with 8:41 to go before Thompson, who shot 3-for-16 in Game 1, ignited the game-breaking run with a 3-pointer.

“Even with that bet, we’re sitting in a pretty good spot on the series at this point”, Sattler said. “But they’re a team you cannot – you can’t let them go on runs”. It was 40-34 after one quarter very fast-paced quarter.

Durant and Curry had 15 points apiece for the Warriors in the half. “That’s what Golden State does”.

“I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving. James had little help as Love got there late.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have gotten key contributions from their four All-Stars: Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as from players like Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Zaza Pachulia at times to set an National Basketball Association record with 14 straight postseason wins. “No, it’s not over”.

With Cleveland facing that infamous deficit a year ago, the Cavaliers were listed as high as 14-1 underdogs to win the title.