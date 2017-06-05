Trump and Clinton revive campaign feud with Twitter jabs

“They covered it like it was Pearl Harbor”, she said in reference to The New York Times’ coverage of the unexpected October revelation that Comey had made a decision to reopen the investigation into her email scandal. Her claim led to a Twitter spat with Mr. Trump, who revived his campaign-time aggression.

But in a witty reference to Trump’s covfefe social media mistake on Tuesday night, Clinton replied: “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe“.

She likened the president’s strategy to that of leaders in Bosnia and Rwanda who inflamed cultural tensions to win power.

The timing of leaked emails from her former campaign manager, John Podesta, was an example of that, she said.

“If I put myself in the position of running a platform like Facebook, first of all, they’ve got to get back to trying to curate it more effectively”, she said.

Former DNC director of data science Andrew Therriault swiftly blasted Clinton’s comments in a series of tweets that he later deleted. “I had to inject money into it. the DNC, to keep it going”.

She accused the Russians of hacking her campaign and “weaponizing information” through dissemination of “fake news” reports.

These are the strongest statements Clinton has made since her election loss and some of the boldest statements of any prominent Democrat since the election. I get the nomination, so I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. “By Americans”, Clinton argued, according to the Daily Mail.

Her comments sparked outrage from many on Twitter, including President Donald Trump, who said Clinton “refuses to say she was a awful candidate”.

If it were a popular vote, he would have spent most, if not all of his time in the largest states, especially California.

Clinton also cited the Trump campaign’s use of the controversial GOP firm Cambridge Analytica, which boasts of “psychographic” profiles of voters based heavily on Facebook information. Here are a few responses to Clinton’s allegations.