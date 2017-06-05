Trump argues for travel ban as attacks hit London

– Three attackers drove a white van at high speed into pedestrians walking on London Bridge, police said. “The campaigning called off today in honour of the victims would be resumed tomorrow”, she said in her official address.

The NHS has confirmed that 48 people were injured – 21 of whom are reportedly still in a “critical condition”.

One Canadian national was killed in the attack, while media reported that German and French nationals were among those injured.

Gunfire rang out as police shot the attackers – within eight minutes of being called out at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT), the Metropolitan Police said.

Giving an update on the investigation outside New Scotland Yard, the Met’s assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers. Investigators were working to determine whether others assisted them, Rowley said. One Spaniard was wounded, a spokesperson from Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

The assailants wore fake suicide vests in a bid to increase the sense of panic as they lunged seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around London Bridge and Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. There, they stabbed people in several different restaurants. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

Three men then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. He wrote. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Secondly, she said we need to shut down the “safe space” the internet is providing to terrorists, calling for worldwide action to regulate cyberspace. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.

The vigil will take place at 6pm tomorrow (Monday) evening and will be attended by officers from the Metropolitan Police and the emergency services as well as religious leaders.

The three attackers were shot dead. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

Confirming the death of a Canadian in last night’s terror attack in London, Trudeau said, “I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”. The security alert in United Kingdom was raised from “severe” to “critical”, which means another terror attack could be imminent.

“I went ‘Oi, terrorists, cowards, Oi!'” he told The Associated Press. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

And he took an opportunity to defend his own resistance to gun control in the USA, saying: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

“I was sat by the window and peered out through the frosted glass, and saw three men, two of which with large knives covered in blood, chasing a man through Borough Market”. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament’s grounds.