Trump assails London mayor for reassuring public

Officials in the United Kingdom say that after the van hit pedestrians on the bridge, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Trump earlier criticized London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there. BBC has separately reported that an off-duty cop was also injured after rugby-tackling one of the knifemen.

Seven people have died in the senseless terror attack on London Bridge – but more could have lost their lives were it not for the courageous actions of heroic Londoners.

A taxi driver named only as Chris had just picked up a passenger when he saw a white van crashed into a lamp post by Nancy’s Steps, near London Bridge Station. “It knocked loads of people down”. As three men with large knives moved through the area, stabbing anyone in their path, police yelled at Tyagi and others to get back inside – an order he credits with saving his life.

“We must resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on 8 June united in our determination to show our democracy is strong”, Corbyn said in the text of a speech due to be delivered in Carlisle, north England. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

The trio went on a rampage last Saturday night in one of central London’s busiest areas, as revellers packed the many restaurants and bars in the iconic Borough Market next to London Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that three terrorist attacks in Britain in the last three months are “bound together by the evil ideology of Islamist extremism”.

Ruiz said he contacted his parents in Panama to tell them he was safe. He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning.

The three attackers were shot dead within eight minutes of the first 999 call being received, by eight officers who fired 50 bullets. British Transport Police said one of its officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton, and was seriously injured.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, the Conservative leader said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast. According to the assistant commissioner of the Met Police, Mark Rowley, the man was shot as police tried to subdue the attackers.

BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said he had visited the officer in hospital and heard his first-hand account of the attack.

After the latest attack, major political parties yesterday suspended national campaigning for the general election, which takes place on Thursday.