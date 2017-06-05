Trump Betrays Science and Scientists With Climate Walkout

Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Sunday defended the United States’ exit from the Paris climate accord, saying it will benefit the country and create more jobs. He has previously called climate change a “hoax” and indicated he was leaving the agreement, saying it’s a “bad deal” for the US economy.

It signals that America’s hard-fought progress on climate issues won’t be so easily dismantled just because climate deniers and fossil fuel industry allies hold the top seats in the U.S. government, observers said. “For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging”.

Trump’s decision was not unexpected.

Somewhat bizarrely, Pruitt also said he did not discuss the threat of climate change with Trump when making the decision to pull out of the Paris agreement.

More important, Bell said, the city will continue to support the Durham City-County Sustainability Office and its work to protect and improve the local environment by providing guidance and resources to city and county employees, businesses and residents.

Enacted in 2015 during then-President Obama’s administration, the Paris climate accord was a landmark, worldwide agreement to combat global warming and cut carbon emissions.

The architects of the Paris agreement included Christiana Figueres, who until recently led the UNFCCC.

He also offered refuge in France to US climate scientists, and criticized Trump’s “error for the interests of his country, his people and a mistake for the future of our planet”.

Announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal, Trump had alleged that India and China have been left accountable in the agreement. “I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve USA interests”.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more”. But Reuters reported that White House documents cited a 2016 study titled “How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?”, produced by the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday the United States will pursue unilateral efforts to curb greenhouse emissions, despite pulling out of the Paris accord.