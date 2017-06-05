Trump budget calls for deep cuts to social safety net

See the problem? Trump is not only counting on supply-side magic growth to make his numbers work, he’s using the same magic bean twice. “Whether they’re here illegally or not”, Feinberg noted, “those families have American-citizen children”.

Mulvaney also promised that the administration would not kick “anybody off of any program who really needs it. we have plenty of money in this country to take care of the people who need it”.

He explained that the budget assumes tax reform will be deficit-neutral because “it was in all honesty the most efficient way to look at it”.

It falls to a Congress that holds the purse strings to reject Mr. Trump’s reckless budget and produce a responsible one that doesn’t balance the books on fantasy, or the backs of the poor.

Donald Trump’s budget chief is defending the president’s plans to cut social programs as a means to increase economic growth to 3 percent and put “taxpayers first”.

Notably, the budget proposes to maintain funding for the 340B Drug Pricing Program, at $10 million, but proposes to update regulatory authority in the program "to increase transparency and improve program integrity".

You see, the Trump budget, besides devastating Medicaid with more than $800 billion in spending cuts, reducing food stamps by more than $190 billion, slashing children’s health insurance by almost 20 percent, cutting $22 billion from TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) and $53 billion from unemployment insurance, would. wait for it. Republican leaders insisted on food stamp cuts in the 2014 farm bill, and the House passed legislation that would have strengthened work requirements and cut 5 percent.

According to a New York Times article, the interest by the White House in slashing funding to AIDS treatment programs could result in a million more deaths worldwide, a toll that is clearly not worth the budget savings.

“I think it will be challenging for states to try to figure out what to do”, said Trish Riley, executive director of the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy, which advises states.

That 3 percent growth rate is stimulated by the lower taxes proposed in the budget. The poor and working poor pay little or nothing in federal income taxes – and they would get little or nothing. It would also force some people on Social Security’s disability program back into the workforce.

Kudlow said the budget reminds him of the Clinton administration’s welfare reforms that reduced dependence on the dole. By making magical assumptions.

A day after the budget’s release, a handful of senior administration officials fanned out on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, facing tough questions from Democrats opposed to the blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year and Republicans skeptical about the administration’s math.

The U.S. economy has grown by 3.2 percent a year on average since 1947, but never exceeded 3 percent during the Obama administration, the first time in history. Republicans have had many opportunities over the years to ax such budget zombies as the National Endowment for the Arts, Corporation for Public Broadcasting subsidies and the Economic Development Administration.

Another reporter asked whether there would be anything to replace cuts to medical care for pregnant women or preventive-care services.

"I don't know that your priorities are much different from my priorities for USDA", he told Aderholt. Sen. Lindsey Graham called the plan "terrible" because of cuts to the State Department.

Feinberg’s reports were true.