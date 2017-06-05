Trump cabinet officials propagate soft climate denial on the Sunday shows

Pruitt claimed Trump wants better terms within the Paris framework or an entirely new deal, and dismissed warnings from world leaders that it is not negotiable.

The EPA director said the Obama administration fell short of the targets set by the Paris agreement. “The United States has a seat at the table”.

“And the reason European leaders. want us to stay in is because they know it’ll continue to shackle our economy, though we are leading the world with respect to our Carbon dioxide reduction”.

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the United States effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations.

With Mr Trump’s action, the USA will walk away from almost every other nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

Several major United States corporations, captains of industry and business groups urged Trump to honor the endangered agreement, with oil super majors ExxonMobil and Chevron among those reiterating their support for the accords.

“Climate changes have caused big global challenges and combating the horrific consequences of them requires complete and honest cooperation of all countries, particularly industrialized governments”, he added.

An Associated Press search of his twitter archives revealed at least 90 instances in which he has referred to “global warming” and “climate change” since 2011.

“This is not a message to anyone in the world that America should be apologetic of its Carbon dioxide position”.

Mr Pruitt called the withdrawal of the USA from the accord – signed by nearly 200 countries – a courageous decision on behalf of America that puts the country first.

Leaders in the outdoor industry publicly opposed President Donald Trump’s national monuments executive order in April, and today, players in the market took on another controversial move by the president.

“The decision made by US President Trump amounts to turning their backs on the wisdom of humanity”.

“Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100”, Trump said during the announcement, according to Reuters.

Stanton said there is a symbolic aspect to mayors reiterating their commitment to acting on climate change as the White House withdraws from the deal. “That’s where our focus has been the last several weeks”.

It allows administration surrogates like Mr Pruitt to tout that the United States has lowered its carbon output without acknowledging the only reason this would be a noteworthy accomplishment – human activity affects the global climate.

In defending his decision to reject this Agreement, Mr. Trump said that he represents the people of Pittsburgh and not Paris. The European Council’s leader called Trump’s decision a “big mistake”.

“If you work for the federal government, if you live in the D.C. area, I think, in principle, you care about good government”, Ames said. But when it came to the Paris accord, Trump accepted the argument advanced by Stephen K Bannon, his chief strategist, that he must stick to his nationalist and populist roots or jeopardise his political future.