Trump calls for American resolve against ‘vile enemy’

May said police now know the identities of the three attackers but are not releasing them publicly yet.

“If you’re going to see something and say something, it has to be followed by, do something”, she said.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said. “They want democracy halted”, Corbyn said in Carlisle, northern England. “They will never succeed”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned that there had been “far too much intolerance of extremism” in United Kingdom and that new anti-terror laws will be soon be introduced.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”. Police have not released the names of the attackers.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

A British Transport Police officer was among the people injured when three terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed passersby in Borough Market on Saturday night.

“America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long”, Trump said in his first comments in public on the attack late Saturday in a busy section of London.

“At around 4.15 on Monday. officers from the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command investigating the London Bridge terror attack entered two further addresses – one in Newham and another in Barking”.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremist group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, though it is unclear what links the attackers had to the group.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

The campaign was suspended for several days last month when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament’s grounds.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer USA assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.