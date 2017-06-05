Trump Calls London Attacks ‘Evil Slaughter,’ Vows ‘Bloodshed Will End’

The attack, in which the assailants killed at least seven people and injured nearly 50 before they were shot dead by police, began with a van being driven at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain.

The attack began around 10 p.m. local time, when three men drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge.

The arrests followed a raid by police at a flat owned by one of the three attackers.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He said the attackers appeared to be wearing suicide belts, but the devices were later proven to be fake.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said.

The Canadian victim of Saturday’s London terror attack is being remembered by family as a kind and selfless person who only wanted to help others.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the attacks in London a “horrific terrorist attack”, adding that he will do whatever is necessary to prevent such threats from reaching the United States.

In a series of tweets, Trump challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there is “no reason to be alarmed”. Soon after, the attackers started targeting random people on the street, especially those returning home from bars in the nearby Borough Market area.

At least seven people have been killed and 48 more have been injured after the cowardly group launched their assault.

The Canadian government and diplomats in London are advising travellers to avoid the affected areas, as well as to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

Police have been hailed for their response to the attack, with all three men reportedly shot dead by armed police eight minutes after the first call to 999.

The vehicle and knife attack killed seven people in a busy section of London Saturday and wounded about 50 people.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

Four French people and one Spanish resident are among the injured, the countries’ foreign ministries said. He dedicated one tweet to specify the number of causalities and injured and then went on to say that the mayor still said there was no reason to be alarmed.

“I thought they were joking”, he said.

“While we need to deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online, we must not forget about the safe spaces that continue to exist in the real world”.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown. One member of the public suffered a gunshot wound, but the injuries were not believed to be critical, he said. “We just get on with it”, said a British couple who now live in Red Deer. Rather, he should focus on working with other countries in a position to help the United States root out terrorist cells and destroy them forever.