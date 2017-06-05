Trump criticised for London terror response

The attack follows a suicide bombing at a Manchester concert less than two weeks earlier which killed 22 people and a vehicle and knife attack in Westminster in March, which killed five.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but PM May said this would resume on Monday. Among the wounded were New Zealand, Canadian, German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

Police have said the attack lasted about eight minutes.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain had to be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after terrorists killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revelers in nearby bars. Rowley said investigators were working to learn more about the attackers, their connections and whether they were assisted by others not at the scene. Police conducted a series of raids following the incidents and arrested 12 people from the East London neighborhood, which is home to many Muslims. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

May characterized the latest attack as the work of Islamic extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots… and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries. Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing “hoax” suicide vests, at the market.

Britain has weathered two other terror attacks in recent months.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the statement said. “We must be smart!”

After the Manchester attack, Britain raised its threat level to “critical”, meaning an attack is expected imminently, but downgraded it back to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. ISIS has urged supporters to weaponise vehicles in attacks against the West.

