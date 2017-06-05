Trump Criticised for Tweet on London Mayor After Bridge Attacks

Last June, after the deadly shooting attack on a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Trump had tweeted: “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance”. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and new cyberspace regulations.

The secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Harun Khan, also condemned the attack. The threat level had been raised to “critical” in the days after the Manchester attack. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market, a well-known fruit and vegetable market that’s also home to popular restaurants and pubs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement he is heartbroken and that Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack and stands united with the British people.

Earlier Prime Minister Theresa May warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror plots and stated her determination to stamp out “safe spaces” that exist in the real world, saying: “There is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

“They went ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”.

Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the rightwing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy. Of those in hospital, 21 remain in a critical condition.

He said in a tweet that he was “heartbroken to learn that a Canadian is among those who lost their lives”. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

Yet while the Run, Hide, Tell strategy – known in the U.S.as Run, Hide, Fight – has been credited with saving lives in certain circumstances, some say it’s not flawless, especially when a victim’s first instinct might be to freeze on the spot. In this instance, he twisted Khan’s message – in which the mayor urged residents to not be alarmed over a surge in police forces deployed across his city – to somehow suggest Khan was not taking the attack seriously. It said, “The government and the people of the Islamic Republic Pakistan express their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of United Kingdom”. Run, Hide, Fight is standard protocol for active-shooter situations in the U.S. It advises people to run away if possible, get out of view, and if that’s not feasible, try to incapacitate the shooter if there is an imminent threat.

The 12 arrests were made in the ethnically diverse east London suburb of Barking, with Sky News reporting that a property raided by police belonged to one of the killers.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, “this is for my family, this is for Islam”, before sticking a knife in him.

While spending the weekend at a golf course for the 16th time in his presidency, Trump first retweeted a report from the right-wing Drudge Report on suspected casualty numbers – before British authorities had even confirmed the details of the incident. Vowls said he picked up whatever was handy – chairs, a stool and bottles of beer. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would.

“I said to the guy in my cab I was going to try to hit him, I was going to ram him”. “So let me look into it”.

“His face was just like something was so wrong, and I just started running as fast as I could. I was just throwing it at them, trying to get them to chase me so I could get them out into the main road where the police could see them and obviously take them down”.