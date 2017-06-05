Trump criticises Germany after Merkel questioned USA reliability

“One day after Donald Trump infuriated Angela Merkel and the rest of his G-7 peers, when the U.S. president refused to endorse the Paris climate treaty, prompting the German chancellor to say that the whole discussion about climate has been hard, or rather very unsatisfactory. here we have the situation that six members, or even seven if you want to add the European Union, stand against one”, Germany’s prime minister made what many have dubbed, an “era-defining” statement.

Trump had tweeted earlier on Tuesday that Germany’s trade and military policies are very bad for his country and warned that something will be done about it.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”.

Faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency, Merkel said ” die zeiten, in denen wir uns auf andere völlig verlassen konnten, sind ein Stück vorbei”, or loosely translated “the times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out” and added that “I’ve experienced that in the last few days”.

German politicians reacted with outrage to Trump’s latest intervention.

Those comments, which caused shock in Washington, vented Europe’s frustration with Trump on climate policy in particular.

But Martin Schulz, leader of Gabriel’s centre-left Social Democrats, was less emollient earlier in the day when he told reporters Trump was “the destroyer of all Western values”. “We need the Paris Agreement to conserve creation as we know it”.

But she also finessed her message slightly on Monday, stressing that she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”. She talked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin about developing cooperation with India. With the US pursuing an “America First” policy, the response on the opposite side of the Atlantic must be “Europe First”, he says, with the aim of building a European defense whose hands are not tied but rather will be able to pursue Europe’s interests independently.And he warned against “accelerating climate change by weakening environmental protection”.

“This takes nothing away from the importance of our trans-Atlantic ties and our alliance with the United States, but the importance we put on these ties can not mean that we abandon fundamental principles such as our commitment to fight climate change and in favour of open societies and free trade”, he said.