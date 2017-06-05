Trump criticized for tweet on London mayor after attacks

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday, when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, police said.

It is not clear whether the notes referred to one of the three men involved in Saturday’s attacks or one of the individuals believed to be linked to them who were arrested on Sunday.

His friend applied a tourniquet, she said, explaining she’d like to find the two police officers who helped stem his bleeding and transported him to the hospital.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van and police raids.

In this instance, he twisted Khan’s message – in which the mayor urged residents to not be alarmed over a surge in police forces deployed across his city – to somehow suggest Khan was not taking the attack seriously.

“She really enjoys life and she’s really good at her job – a gorgeous girl”, Mr Hedge said.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

Seven people were killed and 48 others were initially admitted to hospital.

Officers searched two addresses in east London on Monday morning.

Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for the London attack.

The paper said that he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck”.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

London police have raided raid two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night auto attack and knife rampage on London Bridge.

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”. Then they went on the Wheat Sheaf (pub).

‘They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone. Lewis Bennett told the Guardian newspaper:”People started screaming and running out the back door”.

“It was a rampage, ‘ he said, adding that he heard a shout of: ‘This is for Allah”.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries. A French national was also confirmed dead.

“Two police officers remained in the back with him, and they had him lined across them and they placed pressure on the wounds and I’m trying to find those police officers now to say thank you”, she told CNN.

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

“There are in the five that we have foiled and these three recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly worldwide dimensions”.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London”.

“A lot of people suffered and I had some second thoughts coming, especially with what happened last night in London, ‘ ticket holder Abdullah Mala, 34, told AFP”.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent. Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out, “and opposite there’s a guy who is throwing a table at somebody and it’s very unclear about what is happening and it turns out to be a heroic guy who saw what was happening and just bombarded these bad cowardly people with stuff”. “She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

It’s three days until the General Election but the final days of campaigning may be overshadowed with the horror on the streets of London on Saturday evening.