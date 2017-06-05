Trump criticized for tweet on London mayor after bridge attacks

In March, in a attack similar to Saturday’s, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.

He said he came upon the attackers and “hit one of them in the head with a basket and I knocked him out”, Morariu told British TV.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

May has previously put pressure on internet firms to take more responsibility for content posted on their services.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home.

Trump also cited the London attacks to push his controversial March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

For the second time in two weeks, Britain’s election campaigns paused for grief as the main political parties suspended national campaigning.

Seven people have died in the senseless terror attack on London Bridge – but more could have lost their lives were it not for the courageous actions of heroic Londoners.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes as the attackers’ white van veered on and off the bridge sidewalk, hitting people along the way, and the three men then ran into an area packed with cafes and restaurants, stabbing people indiscriminately. British Transport Police said one of its officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton, and was seriously injured.

The attackers were wearing what were later found to be fake explosive vests.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” said Trump”.

The suspects then wreaked havoc for several terrifying minutes, entering several pubs and restaurants while stabbing as many people as they could reach.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead. The witness, Damien Pettit, said he “looked a lot” like his neighbor.

Trump lashed out Sunday at London’s mayor, accusing him of downplaying the threat of terrorism a day after knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revelers in the British capital. You will see an increased police presence, including armed officers and uniformed officers.

A auto and knife attack on Westminster in March left five people dead, while a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester two weeks ago killed 22.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement he had directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations, including airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

“His face was just like something was so wrong, and I just started running as fast as I could”.

Earlier, Theresa May warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror attacks in the wake of the London Bridge atrocity.

The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

Veronica Oladapo, 45, who lives nearby, told the Evening Independent she saw police taking four men and a woman away. One man, who gave his name as Gerard, told the BBC he saw the attackers stab one woman a dozen times and heard another wounded man covered in blood pleading for help.

According to the Associated Press, Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit on Sunday was scheduled to be carried by broadcasters around the world.

Some citizens were taking matters into their own hands, with a taxi driver showing an AFP reporter a spade that he now keeps in the auto, explaining: “If someone tries to have a go at me with a knife, I’ll shove that in his metatarsal”.