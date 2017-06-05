Trump criticizes London’s mayor after terror attack

Giving a fuller account on Sunday, police said three men leapt out of the van at London Bridge, brandishing knives and ran towards Borough Market, clarifying that the two locations were part of the same attack.

Police have arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, which killed seven people and injured at least 48 others.

Rowley said police were confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there was “clearly more to do” in the investigation. Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, May said it was tied to Islamic extremism. Police, whose response has been honed by two previous large-scale attacks over the last three months, shot the three attackers dead within eight minutes of the first distress calls.

Four police officers were injured in the attack, two were off-duty. “Things need to change”, May said.

Upon crashing, the men ran out of the van and began a stabbing spree, going as far as they could get until they were encountered by police.

Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the right-wing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy. “They are bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, May said.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”, Khan said in a statement given to the BBC.

“The mass murderers who brought terror to our streets in London and Manchester want our election to be halted”, he said. “He went on the floor”, Vowls said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

Ms Grande returned to Manchester on Sunday night to perform in a benefit concert for victims.

Trump’s tweets came a day after he touted his travel ban in the wake of the London terror attacks, while also pledging assistance to Britain.

Witnesses described seeing a white van ramming pedestrians and crashing into the bridge’s sidewalk.

President Donald Trump is denouncing as “horrific” the attack on London and vowing that “this bloodshed must end”.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

Around 850 people from the United Kingdom have traveled to work with jihadi groups in Syria and Iraq, with half having returned to the United Kingdom – and more 100 convicted when they came back to Britain.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Petit, a neighbour, told the Press Association.

New Zealand man Oliver Dowling, 32, was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery at University of London Hospital after he was stabbed in the face, neck, and stomach, according to the London Sun.