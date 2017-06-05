Trump desire to renegotiate Paris deal ‘incoherent’ and ‘clumsy’

Three Democratic governors have said they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an worldwide pact. But the U.S. move was an opportunity for India to provide global leadership on the issue, it said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says US efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will continue despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

French President Emmanuel Macron is doing a bit of, shall we say, diplomatic trolling on President Donald Trump. “And we need to think what to do further”, he said. His head, depicted as a giant asteroid on a collision course with the Earth, appears above copy that reads, “It’s the end of the world (as we know it)”. “Instead of hand-holding, I’ll work for a sustainable future for our planet”.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reaffirmed his city’s commitment to the 2015 Paris accord and called the president’s move “reckless” and “unacceptable”.

It was the first time that Tillerson, who reportedly opposed the USA withdrawal from the landmark global pact to fight climate change, made public comments on the issue after Trump’s announcement on Thursday.

The Russian president added that he had not seen Trump’s statement yet, but was aware of the U.S. leader’s intention to revise the agreement or reach a new one.

State Senate President Stan Rosenberg and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, both Democrats, applauded Baker for joining the alliance.

In a statement, Downing Street said the Prime Minister “expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement“. California is already working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030, and Brown has cast himself as Trump’s chief foil on climate policy.

“I want the world to know that the USA will meet its Paris commitments and that through partnerships among cities, states and businesses we will seek to remain part of the Paris agreement process”, Bloomberg said.

Hua referred to the statement by UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) which said the Paris deal can not be renegotiated as desired by Trump when asked about China’s stand on Trump’s demand that the deal be revised.

“Trump will find himself isolated more and more”, she said.

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations. Japan believes the leadership of the developed countries to be of great importance, and the steady implementation of the Paris agreement is critical in this regard.