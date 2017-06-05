Trump didn’t kill the Paris climate deal – it was already dead

Behind their melodramatic declarations, Merkel and Macron are exploiting the rift with America and Britain’s exit from the European Union to build up the EU into a great power capable of competing with the USA for global markets, investment opportunities and strategic influence.

In a speech from White House’s Rose Garden on Thursday, Trump pointed out that New Delhi would get billions of dollars for meeting its commitments under the Paris deal. This is the biggest entrepreneurial opportunity of many generations. They aren’t likely to change course.

The U.S. now joins the only two countries that did not sign the agreement originally to cut greenhouse gas emissions: Syria and Nicaragua. Trump promised during his campaign to bring back coal mining jobs.

Other prominent nations, including Russia, India and Mexico also quickly signaled their commitment to the accord, although a Kremlin aide said it would not be viable without us participation.

As well as the leaders of the four European countries, political leaders from across the globe have reacted with condemnation and shock after Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. will abandon the landmark global climate change deal. The chief economist of business-research group The Conference Board said the potential number of jobs that might be created in fossil fuels is limited, while the potential for job growth in green technologies is much greater.

There again, he left out the fact that the United States is the world’s largest economy, with 25 percent of global GDP, with an unemployment rate that, as of Friday, was at a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

Moreover, the new coalition signifies that while America’s leadership may have abdicated its responsibility to fight climate change, its people are not.

Speaking alongside Li Keqiang, China’s premier, the EU’s Donald Tusk said efforts to reduce pollution and combat rising sea levels would now continue without the US.

European heavyweights France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement on Thursday that they regretted Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord, while affirming their “strongest commitment” to implement its measures.

DeMenocal said he’s anxious the USA withdrawal could lead to a domino effect of other countries exiting, a fear many other experts expressed, as well.

China’s annual steel output is nearly double the EU’s total production and Western governments say Chinese steel exports have caused a global steel crisis.

Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable, and that’s putting it very mildly”.

In a statement, Exxon stressed that the accord included emissions-reduction pledges from China and India, developing countries that are major polluters.

“It is an actual mistake, both for the US and for our planet”, Macron said. Few companies are building coal-fired power plants because they are simply less economical than investing in burgeoning natural gas, wind or solar energy.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, Pence said on television.

President Trump had previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage USA manufacturing.

However, prior to Mr Trump’s announcement, China said it will work with the European Union to uphold the global agreement even if the United States withdrew.

“The outlook for USA energy production will be determined far more by market conditions, like the price of oil and gas, than by scrapping the Obama-era environmental regulations”, Bordoff said. That means if another candidate manages to defeat him in the 2020 presidential election, the ultimate decision of whether or not to pull out will fall to that individual. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”.