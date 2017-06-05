Trump goes to Supreme Court, insists travel ban on Muslims

His administration has argued that the travel ban is needed to prevent “terrorism” in the USA, but the ACLU and several other groups, as well as law experts, scholars and activists say that Trump’s statements on the campaign trail and statements from his advisers since he took office make clear that the intent of the policy is to ban Muslims. In the government papers dealing with that case, the Justices were asked to treat the enforcement application as if it were also an appeal and to grant review of that case, too, without waiting for the Ninth Circuit Court to rule. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit heard oral argument last month on the administration’s appeal of the Hawaii injunction, but has not yet issued an opinion.

The Maryland order was upheld on May 25 by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

The U.S. Justice Department late on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travel to the United States by people from six Muslim-majority countries.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores says the ban is a lawful and appropriate step to protect against terrorism.

Government lawyers asked the justices to let the travel ban go into effect even while they challenge the lower courts’ rulings.

In closing, the Department repeated an admonition offered by acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall at the conclusion of his arguments before the 4th Circuit.

Trump issued his initial travel ban by executive order in January, but that measure caused chaos at airports and was quickly halted by the courts, prompting the administration to issue a new executive order with a narrower scope.

If the Supreme Court agrees to the administration’s request, a 90-day ban on people entering the United States from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would be immediately revived. That order, the subject of the 4th Circuit ruling, removed Iraq from the list, deleted references to religion and added national security rationales for the policy.

The Hawaii ruling also blocked the order’s suspension of the nation’s refugee program. Both orders involve nationwide though temporary bans on enforcing the 90-day suspension of entry into the country of foreign nationals from six Mideast nations with Muslim majority populations.

After the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit, arguing that it was “unconstitutional religious discrimination”, it, too, was blocked temporarily by a federal court on March 15, 2017. A judge on the bench said it ‘drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination‘.

“Regardless of whether a stay is granted, the government respectfully requests expedited briefing and consideration of its petition of a writ of certiorari”, said the Trump team on Thursday. “The decision below departs from those rules, and calls into question the Executive and his authority in a way that warrants this Court’s review”. Most importantly, the decision was in keeping with the First Amendment, which enshrines the basic principle that the government can not favor or disfavor one religion versus others. But they also said the order was not justified under the power that Congress gives the president by law.

The Trump administration says that lower courts’ unfavorable decisions cast doubts on president’s authority to take decisions concerning national security.