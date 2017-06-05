Trump has changed climate for vulnerable Republicans, too

The announcement has received criticism from many parts of the world, with environmental campaigners saying American absence will make it considerable harder for the remaining countries to reach their agreed goals, given that the USA was responsible for about 15 percent of global emissions of carbon and promised 3 billion US dollars to help other countries.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States, ” Trump explained.

“Tiny, tiny amount”, scoffed Trump.

“We’ve seen the White House video about the Paris accord”, the French tweet read.

Then, when one journalist pushed back and explicitly asked whether Trump believes that human activity contributes to climate change, the official asked the reporter to stay on topic, implying that the president’s personal views were not relevant to his decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Almost 4,000 miles away, Parisian Raphael Angeli said Trump’s decision puts him at odds with many of his fellow citizens and much of the world.

“We have a history of pollution and industry, and we’re working really hard as a city to move past that through our growing industries”, said Isabella Sigado, a 21-year-old art history student at the University of Pittsburgh.

“The whole statement seemed to suggest a complete misunderstanding of the climate problem”, Reilly told CNN.

He is continuing to press a plan to temporarily ban citizens from six mostly Muslim countries, turning this week to the Supreme Court for help in reviving a controversial campaign promise that lower courts have blocked. It is an incredibly important step.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through country pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

Trump may have been referencing an earlier version of the study, which didn’t take all signing countries into account.

“You may not know this, but Paris set targets at 26 and 28 percent”.

A senior administration official defended Trump’s use of the findings. ‘It’s not just MIT.

This remains the real problem, regardless of whether the USA is inside the Paris climate agreement or outside it.

As the U.S. stepped back from its role as a global climate leader, it made room for others to take the lead – in particular, the European Union and China.

In Syria, a drought about a decade ago was one link in a long chain of events that helped result in the civil war there, said David Titley, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who started the Navy’s Task Force on Climate Change in 2009.

At the urging of his chief strategist Stephen Bannon and others, Trump instead sided with those who were most enthused about his unanticipated win a year ago and whose support the White House deems crucial as Trump seeks to weather the turmoil of multiple investigations into Russian election meddling.