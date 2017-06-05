Trump in new attack on German trade tactics and defence spend

Ms Merkel said she and PM Modi had discussed open markets and free and fair trade during their meeting in Berlin.

Merkel did not mention Trump specifically, but she made it clear that her realization had come “in the last few days”.

In turn, German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested over the weekend that her country’s relationship with the USA had shifted. Germany, for instance, has committed to reaching the 2% threshold by 2024.

United States President Donald Trump has called Germany’s trade and spending policies “very bad“, intensifying a row between the longtime allies and immediately earning himself the moniker “destroyer of Western values” from a leading German politician.

European leaders were especially dismayed by Trump’s refusal to reaffirm USA support for last year’s Paris climate change accord and his failure to publicly endorse NATO’s mutual defense pledge. A letter from 22 Republican U.S. senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, called for the President to withdraw from the 2015 agreement.

Ms Merkel, trying to fix damage after shocking Washington on Sunday by declaring the era in which Europe could rely on its partners was somewhat over, repeatedly stressed the importance of trans-Atlantic ties.

Clearly frustrated by Trump’s openly mercurial behaviour during the G7 meetings last week, Merkel chose to give voice to her irritation during a rally in Munich.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the French newspaper Le Figaro on Tuesday that he agrees with President Donald Trump’s stance on NATO’s defense spending.

“Merkel needs to put some distance between herself and Trump, who is exceptionally unpopular in Germany”, Marcel Dirsus, a political scientist at the University of Kiel in northern Germany, told The Washington Post.

In video published by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Monday, a visibly angry Schulz can be seen railing against Trump, who he said “believed he could inflict humiliation in Brussels”.

The German and French defence ministers said Thursday they were certain about the United States commitment to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation despite President Donald Trump’s recent failure to publicly endorse its collective defence pledge.

Gabriel also spoke of “a loss of the United States as an important nation” and said that the unsuccessful G7 talks would have a bigger impact.

“This decision can not and will not stop those of us who feel obligated to protect our Earth”, she said. Merkel herself described her diplomatic encounter with the Americans as “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.

Spicer asserted that Trump views not just Germany, but the rest of Europe, as an important American allies.