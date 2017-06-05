Trump interviewing ex-TSA chief John Pistole for Federal Bureau of Investigation job

Ever since reports surfaced that Donald Trump urged ex-FBI Director James Comey to drop the bureau’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation (before firing him for saying no), questions have loomed regarding the constraints on Comey’s ability to testify in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s own probe into the matter.

According to people familiar with those notes, the president in February pressed Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Times said the memo, read to the paper by one of the ousted FBI chief’s associates, depicts the president urging Comey to close down an investigation into Flynn’s Russian connections. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named as special prosecutor in the agency’s Moscow investigation.

“The bottom line is he’s going to testify“, a source told CNN. The news of the timing of Comey’s testimony was first reported by CNN.

He called Comey a “showboat” and a “grandstander” in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, and later tweeted: “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

“This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story“, Mr. Trump told NBC News.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump met Tuesday with former TSA Administrator head John Pistole as well as with Chris Wray, a former top Justice Department official who has served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s personal lawyer.

The Comey memo caused alarm on Capitol Hill and raised questions about whether Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.

Trump also ridiculed Comey as a “showboat”. Sean Spicer refuses to answer whether President Trump knew about Jared Kushner’s back channels with Russian Federation https://t.co/yfOngKx5ra – CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 Even as he did not directly answer questions from reporters, Spicer nearly seemed to confirm stories that Kushner had sought a secret communications channel with Moscow during the transition. That appears less likely now that Mueller and Comey have discussed the limits of his testimony. “He’s happy to testify, and he’s happy to cooperate.”Another source also opened up to Politico about the case, confirming that Comey’s testimony can come as early as next week”. Former White House staffer Boris Epshteyn confirmed he has been contacted for information as part of the House investigation. Comey declined to stop the investigation.