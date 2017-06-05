Trump may not block Comey testimony at key public hearing

Two members of the Senate committee that will interrogate James Comey this week have previewed their questions for the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, saying they intend to ask him in detail about his interactions with Donald Trump and about the activities of Trump associates including Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. He was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term. Another main goal for the hearing on Capitol Hill is for Comey to clarify exactly what was said in his conversations with Trump, said Warner. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program on Sunday.

Blunt is a member of Senate Intelligence committee that on Thursday is holding the hearing on the matter that is expected to include questions about whether President Trump pressured Comey in the FBI’s ongoing Russian Federation investigation. Warner said he meant to use that time to ask Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers about reports that Trump had urged them to say publicly there was no collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

Lawmakers from both parties urged Trump not to stand in the way of Comey’s testimony.

In her most extensive interview since leaving office, the former national security adviser Susan Rice said the Obama administration had gone to pains to ensure a “transparent” transition to the Trump White House. “Jim Comey deserves to have his, in effect, day in court since the president’s disparaged him so much”, he said. Warner said that circumstances surrounding information that came out prior to the election raised suspicion of possible collusion, but acknowledged that so far there is no solid evidence that any collusion took place. “Americans will be watching this”.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian Federation meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the USA presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.

In a unusual cameo, Russian president Vladimir Putin weighed in on that question, in an interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly to air Sunday night. Then we talked about some other stuff. “We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, Putin said in an interview with NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“.

Denial: Putin says he “didn’t really talk” to Michael Flynn. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”, he added. According to a summary of a meeting Mr. Trump had with Russian officials that was obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Trump said that firing Comey relieved “great pressure” on him and called Comey “crazy” and “a real nut job”.

“Ultimately, I think we will get a chance to look at them, and I think it’s very important”, said Warner. “The tone, the exact words that were spoken and the context are so important and that’s what we lack right now and we can only get that by talking to those directly involved”. Trump has called the investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation a “witch hunt” created to undermine the legitimacy of his electoral win.

Republicans, at the start of the investigations into whether Russian Federation meddled in the White House race, then into whether Trump’s campaign was involved, largely seemed reluctant to expand efforts, opposing Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself and the appointment of a special prosecutor.