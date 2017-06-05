Trump may not try to block James Comey’s testimony, officials say

While the officials stress that Trump could change his mind ahead of Comey’s scheduled appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, they said attempting to block the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief’s testimony would look bad for the president and would have no guarantee of success legally.

Since Trump has publicly discussed his termination of Comey and conversations he supposedly had with him while Comey was FBI Director, Comey is free to discuss those matters. “His testimony is in the public’s interest”.Mr. Comey is expected to testify about several conversations he had with the president, including one in which Mr. Trump encouraged him to stop investigating his former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, according to a memo by Mr. Comey.What is executive privilege, and what kind of leverage does it provide?Democrats accused Trump of firing Comey to shut down the Russian Federation investigation, without acknowledging that they had also criticized his handling of Clinton’s email scandal, with some even calling for his removal.

Trump later fired Comey, prompting the appointment of Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, as a special counsel to investigate the extent of Russia’s interference in the US election, whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.

U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.

Lawmakers from both parties urged Trump not to stand in the way of Comey’s testimony.

Republicans, at the start of the investigations into whether Russian Federation meddled in the White House race, then into whether Trump’s campaign was involved, largely seemed reluctant to expand efforts, opposing Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself and the appointment of a special prosecutor.

“We’ve known since Watergate that rules of the road were, you know, a president shouldn’t intervene in an ongoing investigation, particularly the case if it involves individuals that are close to that president”, said Warner.

After Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Trump asked Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

For Thursday’s hearing, Trump could invoke executive privilege by arguing that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and that he had an expectation of privacy in getting candid advice from top aides.

But legal experts say the president likely undermined those arguments because he publicly discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

“Sooner rather than later, let’s find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion”.

The Missouri Republican tells “Fox News Sunday” that “at some point, we’ll hear the president’s side”.

Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced last week with chairman Sen. “But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey’s side and find out what other questions we need to ask”.

