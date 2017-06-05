Trump, Merkel Relationship “Fairly Unbelievable”, US White House Says

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the US has “a massive trade deficit with Germany” and accused Berlin of not meeting its defense-spending commitments.

Merkel called on all to “stick to the way” to be “successful for the Mother Earth”.

But Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told a television interviewer on Tuesday that “Germany will see in time that we have the backs of our allies”.

Merkel asked the other European Union nations to take matters in their hand, as they are sufficient in so many fields, and stop depending on the U.S. as well as the recent union deserter the United Kingdom. “I think it is inappropriate that we are now communicating with each other between a beer tent and Twitter“, Gabriel added in Berlin.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest USA arms deal in American history, worth United States dollars 110 billion over the next decade and including ships, tanks and anti-missile systems.

Merkel is scheduled to meet with China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

“This takes nothing away from the importance of our trans-Atlantic ties and our alliance with the United States”.

In a strongly worded statement, Merkel said US President Donald Trump’s announcement to turn his back on the Paris pact was “highly regrettable, to put it very mildly”. He has a lot of respect for her.

“If it was a change in policy, he would have said it”, Haley said. “But the importance we put on these ties can not mean that we abandon fundamental principles such as our commitment to fight climate change and in favour of open societies and free trade”, he said.

“Donald Trump is making clear with his tweet that he considers Germany a political opponent”, said Thomas Oppermann, the parliamentary caucus leader of the Social Democrats, the junior partners in Merkel’s coalition government.

Spicer maintained the president views Germany and Europe more broadly as an important United States ally and welcomes calls by Merkel for Europe to take on a greater role in defence.