Trump Not Planning to Invoke Executive Privilege for Comey Testimony — NY Times

After Mr Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Mr Trump asked Mr Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Mr Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Evan McMullin, former Central Intelligence Agency operative and independent 2016 presidential candidate said in a CNN interview on Friday that “the president would be extremely foolish to try to block this”.

He added, “As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed”.

“I want to ask those individuals directly, ‘Did they have that kind of pressure?'” Warner said, referring to Coats and Rogers. But legal experts have said that Mr. Trump has a weak case to invoke executive privilege because he has publicly addressed his conversations with Mr. Comey, and any such move could carry serious political risks. “So we need to hear directly from Mr. Comey on these important issues”. Despite this expressed protection, however, such privilege isn’t “absolute” – especially certain facts about Comey’s upcoming testimony break with precedence.

Comey will testify in an open session beginning at 10 am. And he helped lead Trump’s inaugural events on Capitol Hill.

In an interview with ABC News, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared to indicate the President would allow Mr Comey to testify. The memo was filed on February 14 following an Oval Office meeting with Trump and a day after Trump fired Flynn for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador.

Comey felt “blindsided” by his dismissal, which he first saw on television while speaking to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in California. Then we talked about some other stuff. So I can’t comment. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives also have committees conducting their own probes into possible ties between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign.

Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the US presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign. The White House has denied those characterizations.

Comey: I won’t commit to that.

Andrew Wright, an associate professor at the Savannah Law School in Georgia who served as associate counsel to former president Barack Obama, said executive privilege was created to allow a president to keep an aide’s advice confidential or protect national security. Nothing of similar magnitude came from White House big guns like Chief of Staff HR Haldeman or White House Domestic Affairs Adviser John Ehrlichman. Putin has repeated there is no evidence of Kremlin involvement in the election.

“What I’ve found most concerning about that report, which if true, is that Jared Kushner suggested to the Russian ambassador that they communicate using Russian communications in a Russian diplomatic facility to hide their conversation from the United States government”, Rice said.

It would be procedurally complicated to challenge a decision by Trump to block Comey’s testimony. Comey lost his job and may well have influenced the American presidential election the last time he ignored these rules with headline grabbing revelations about the Hillary Clinton email probe. In the end, we can expect a cascade of colorful sparks and thick smoke but no real fire at the next edition of “Comey under oath”. White House press secretary Sean Spicer was noncommittal when asked about it on Friday, but two administration officials told The New York Times that Trump isn’t planning on trying to stop the hearing via executive privilege.