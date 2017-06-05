Trump not planning to invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony

The former FBI chief is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also conducting an investigation into the election and possible collusion.

Asked Friday if the White House might invoke executive privilege, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters: “That committee hearing was just noticed, and I think obviously it’s got to be reviewed”.

Saturday in Boone, IA, Republican Senator Joni Ernst commented on the possibility. The President “has nothing to hide” and hopes the public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee will put an end to the speculation he was or is the target of an investigation, multiple sources tell People’s Pundit Daily.

“I don’t believe he is”, he said when asked if the President was the target of an investigation.

“I said to myself, I said “You know, this Russian Federation thing with Trump and Russian Federation is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won”, Trump said.

The House panel pursuing its own investigation of the Trump campaign and possible Russian Federation ties has also sought information from Comey, asking the FBI to turn over documents related to his interactions with both the White House and the Justice Department.

The President has said Mr Comey informed him three times that he personally was not under investigation. Despite this expressed protection, however, such privilege isn’t “absolute” – especially certain facts about Comey’s upcoming testimony break with precedence.

Critics have charged that Mr Trump was seeking to hinder the FBI’s investigation by dismissing Mr Comey.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Comey planned to testify before the Senate committee after Memorial Day, but the approval from Mueller to do so could indicate that date is fast approaching.

Trump later fired Comey, prompting the appointment of Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, as a special counsel to investigate the extent of Russia’s interference in the US election, whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.

Legal experts say Trump could invoke a doctrine called executive privilege to try and stop Comey from testifying. Aside from Sean Spicer’s refusal to answer anymore questions about Comey and the ongoing Russian Federation probe, however, the White House is also exploring the possibility of blocking Comey’s testimony, which is scheduled for the morning of Thursday, June 8th.

White House officials said they did not know whether US President Donald Trump would seek to block former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey from testifying to Congress this week, a move that could spark a political backlash. He has repeatedly questioned the US intelligence finding that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed an operation meant to swing the election in Trump’s favor against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“Does Mr. Comey agree that that is what was said?” First, Congress would have to issue a subpoena requiring Comey to testify.

“The tone, the exact words that were spoken and the context are so important”, Collins said. Then we talked about some other stuff.

Warner spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and CBS’ “Face the Nation“.