Trump pledges support for UK after London terror tweet barrage

Three terrorists wearing stab-proof vests drove a van into pedestrians at 50mph on London Bridge before attacking revellers with hunting knives. They say they’ll name them as soon as possible.

Police said a “number of people” had been detained following the raids, in Newham and Barking. A 55-year-old man has since been released without charge.

“All the recent attacks I think have a primarily domestic centre of gravity”, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told BBC radio.

“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”, the spokesman said.

It’s being touted that he was referring specifically to “a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London in the wake of the attack”.

No other victims have as yet been named, however French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told journalists Sunday that one French national, has also died.

Police said they had seized a huge amount of forensic material in two early morning raids in east London Monday, as part of their efforts to determine if the three men who carried out Saturday’s attack were part of a wider network.

The bridge and surrounding roads have also reopened.

“One whole day”, she said.

“We are aware of many Australians who were in the vicinity of the attack”, he said.

“He said to me, ‘Where can I get a van like that?’ Asking me all the details like how much was it, where he could get a van – basically because, he said to me, ‘I might be moving shortly with my family as well'”.

“The rhetoric coming from Daesh [Islamic State] and other organisations has been to encourage people to take action into their own hands, to use low-tech methods”, she added.

“I did my bit. but the authorities didn’t do their bit”. The Metropolitan Police said armed officers responded and opened fire.

Four police officers were among those injured, two of them seriously.

He said he managed to get near one attacker and “hit him around the head” with a bread basket.

An off-duty officer, who was one of the first on the scene, remains in a serious condition.

In a statement, Mr Khan said: “The Mayor invites all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city – to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday’s attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life”.

Morrison, who is from Darwin, is reported to be on his way home to Australia.

After the incident on the bridge, the three men abandoned the vehicle, ran down a set of stairs and began attacking people with knives in the nearby Borough Market area on the south side of the Thames, police said.

The van had recently been hired by one of the attackers, Mr Rowley said.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.

Labour and the Conservatives have suspended national campaigning, but the Prime Minister said they would resume a full schedule tomorrow.

She confirmed Thursday’s election would go ahead as planned.