Trump pledges support for United Kingdom after London terror tweet barrage

Farhad Ahmad, a London Imam, told Sky News “people need to be told that there is no support for this in Islam at all”.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said he was concerned about Trump’s call for a travel ban “even though the courts have continued to turn that down”.

Richard Angell, who was with friends in a nearby restaurant, said he saw someone walking out of the neighbouring restaurant, fully drenched in blood.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

Trump was referring to the Saturday night terrorist attack in London that left seven victims and three terrorists dead, along with dozens of civilians wounded, Efe reported.

The three attackers Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake.

The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that another man from Spain was being treated in a London hospital for non-critical wounds.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said.

“The three attackers were shot dead”.

“There is clearly more to do, and we will work relentlessly to get to the facts”, Rowley said. But she proposed regulating cyberspace and said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism.

She said: “Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public”.

He said Trump had had ample time to tighten aviation security, adding, “Don’t continue to call for this travel ban, which is, frankly?”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed a fourth Australian has been caught up in the weekend’s London terrorism attacks, but says he is unable to confirm details at this point. He said he was “heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, an online news agency affiliated with the jihadists said.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

‘A number of people have been detained, ‘ police said in a statement after two early morning raids in east London, as commuters returned to the scene of the attacks after some security cordons were removed.

At least 48 people were taken to five hospitals across London, according to the London Ambulance Service. An off-duty Metropolitan police officer was also injured while tackling the men.

“Those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed”.

CITY’S SOLIDARITY When is the London Bridge attack vigil, where is Potters Fields Park and who will attend with mayor Sadiq Khan?

London Bridge is one of the main arteries leading into the heart of the City business district in the British capital.