Trump raps Justice appeal in travel ban case

President Donald Trump on Monday called for a return to the original, more sweeping version of the executive order he signed that temporarily banned travelers from several majority-Muslim countries from entering the US, saying it was needed to keep the country safe. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he tweeted. As a candidate, Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration to the United States.

Trump’s latest missive at Khan was part of several Monday morning tweets from the president.

Trump said that the Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing of the watered down travel ban before the Supreme Court“, and he said it should seek a “much tougher version”.

The three-judge court ruled the ban did not interfere with Trump’s duties as president and that it did not advance national security, namely because no evidence exists that anyone from the six nations has committed acts of terror in the United States.

“It clearly shows his intent”, the Maryland Democrat told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” Monday.

On Friday, June 2, justices asked challengers to the president’s travel ban to file arguments by June 12.

While the travel ban remains on hold, the administration is pressing ahead with efforts to improve screening of would-be travelers, including a review of their social media habits.

Attorneys who sued are saying Trump’s comments will help their case.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. Trump tweeted, reasoning that importing fewer people from countries that hate us couldn’t possibly hurt and might even save lives down the road.

The administration crafted a second version, which dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries, removed religious language and made other adjustments in an effort to pass constitutional muster.

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office. “I think we ought to go back to the first (ban), and go all the way“.

The president has renewed his push for the travel ban in the wake of the vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens injured.