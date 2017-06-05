Trump reportedly asked intelligence bosses to deny collusion with Russian Federation

John McCain, R-Ariz., questioned him about a Washington Post report that Trump allegedly asked him and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, to publicly dispute that any evidence exists of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

Both Coats and Rogers were uncomfortable with Trump’s request, The Post’s sources said.

When Comey advised the president that it would be hard to identify the leaks without the cooperation of journalists, Trump told the Federal Bureau of Investigation director to send reporters to jail if they refused to help provide information.

The report also states that senior White House officials spoke with other intelligence officials, asking if there was a way for them to intervene or “shut down” Comey’s investigation.

The White House offered no comment on the reported calls Trump made to Coats and Rogers.

“The White House does not confirm or deny unsubstantiated claims based on illegal leaks from anonymous individuals”, a White House spokesperson said.

Legal experts say this could be a good idea as investigations into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to swing the 2016 election continue deepening. Of course, that memo wouldn’t be the only time a senior intelligence official apparently documented an inappropriate request made by Trump regarding the Russian Federation investigation.

He urged them to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election.

Former F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller, who Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed last week to serve as special counselor in the Trump-Russia probe, has reportedly already read Comey’s memos detailing his interactions with Trump and will also have access to any documents detailing Coats’s conversation with the president, too.

President Trump who is now on a trip overseas has maintained his statement that there was no collusion.

Rogers was taken aback but tried to respectfully explain why he could not do so, the officials said.

Coats on Tuesday sidestepped questions about the report.

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and USA persons involved in the Trump campaign”, Brennan said.

Mueller should get to the very bottom of allegations swirling around the current occupant of the White House, of course.

Trump and his allies in Congress have similarly sought to deflect scrutiny over Russian Federation by attempting to pit USA intelligence agencies against one another.

“If latest reports are true, the specter of possible obstruction [of justice] has grown larger and more troubling”, Schiff said.