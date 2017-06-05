Trump’s climate change accord snub will hurt future generations

America has erupted in revolt against President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. “We are convinced that yesterday’s decision is a big mistake”.

An Associated Press search of his twitter archives revealed at least 90 instances in which he has referred to “global warming” and “climate change” since 2011. “We were hoping there would maybe be a last minute change of heart”.

“The question of finance will be very hard to solve”, said Laurent Fabius, who presided over the United Nations conference that adopted the pact.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

“We’re getting out”, Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden under sunny skies on a warm June day, fulfilling a major election campaign pledge. “We have nothing to be apologetic about”, Mr Pruitt said. Pruitt was unwilling to either reaffirm that the president still believes that, or confirm whether he had changed his mind.

Prime Minister Modi said India is committed to protect the climate, irrespective of the Paris agreement.

Blackrock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Thursday he would continue to serve on Trump’s business forum, despite reservations about the White House climate decision because he believes he can add to policy discussions and be a voice for investors.

The two leaders spoke less than 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump provoked worldwide disappointment and anger by announcing plans to withdraw from the Paris pact, which curbs fossil-fuel production.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but also the world’s largest investor in renewable energies.

That combative tone came amid a wave of condemnation from around the world and as Mr Trump and his aides refused to say whether the President believes climate change is real, in line with the global scientific consensus.

In reality, observers point out, the USA under Barack Obama had committed $3 billion to the fund, now $10 billion strong, and paid one billion.

“Climate changes have caused big global challenges and combating the horrific consequences of them requires complete and honest cooperation of all countries, particularly industrialized governments”, he added.

But the issue here is that Trump has every right to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement. Almost 30 cities across the country, from Orlando to Salt Lake City, have committed to getting 100% of their energy from renewable resources as part of a Sierra Club coalition.

As the USA stepped back from its role as a global climate leader, it made room for others to take the lead – in particular, the European Union and China.

China and the European Union wrote in their joint statement that they thought investing in tackling climate change would actually contribute to job creation, investment opportunities and economic growth.