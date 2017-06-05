Trump’s climate doubts ignore U.S. military consensus on risks

“I absolutely disagree with the administration on this issue, but we have a responsibility to engage our elected officials to work constructively and advocate for policies that improve people’s lives and protect our environment”, Dimon said in a statement.

Jeremy Corbyn revealed his quintessentially British plan to change Donald Trump’s mind on pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, during a speech in York on Friday 1 June.

Trump cited a study by the National Economic Research Associates – funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Council for Capital Formation – which said the accord would cost 2.7 million jobs and a loss of almost $3 trillion in gross domestic product. “And by exiting, you are fulfilling yet one more campaign promise to the American people”, Pruitt said.

While marches across the country aimed to place pressure on the Trump Administration over its various policies, the “Pittsburgh not Paris” rally praised the president for his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal. Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

Trump cited, “the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, by way of explanation for his decision on the Paris agreement.

“Future generations will judge us not on the fact of global climate change”, Brown told the City Club, “but on what we do to tackle it”.

The US is roughly halfway to its initial Paris Agreement goal, of reducing carbon emissions by about 25% by 2025, and was set to meet its goal before Trump’s rapid-fire deregulations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after the USA pullout from the landmark Paris accord.

White evangelicals overwhelmingly supported Trump, the Republican candidate in November’s U.S. Presidential election. They recognize problems and address them, he said.

Trump will discover that for the dubious gain of a few thousand jobs that might be generated America and the rest of the world will pay now and far into the future a heavy economic and diplomatic price. “I couldn’t in good faith have signed”, said the president.

“Pittsburgh and other cities know that fighting climate change will not only save our planet, but save lives”, Peduto said in a statement.

The first time, Pruitt was asked for a simple yes or no answer on whether Trump thinks climate change is real.

California, New York and Washington will chair the U.S. Climate Alliance, which Brown said has been in the works for several months.

The largest of the many U.S. rallies organised as a March for Truth appeared to be in NY, where as many as 3,000 anti-Trump protesters descended on Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, with some shouting “Liar!” or “Lock him up!” or “Take back America!” The other two countries not now supporting the deal are Nicaragua and Syria. He said he would start a process that could last four years to withdraw from the deal, which has been signed by nearly every other nation on Earth.

“We are going to resist”, said Rep. Trump peddled dozens of wildly disproven falsehoods in justifying exiting the agreement, which prompted swift backlash from the worldwide community, diplomats, Trump’s own Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and major U.S. companies like Apple, Microsoft and Intel.

Exxon also faces pressure from shareholders, who voted this week for more disclosure about the impact of climate-change regulation on Exxon’s business.