Trump’s decision on Paris deal to affect foreign direct investment

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has often expressed concern over climate change, has slammed US President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, Russia will ratify the Paris climate agreement when the rules for allocating resources will be formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday. “I can not support a deal that punishes the United States, the world’s leader in environmental protection, while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters….”

The US President said last night it was his “solemn duty to protect” his country as he announced the United States would be withdrawing from the accord.

“I think that it was not necessary to withdraw from the Paris deal, due to their framework nature”. The European leaders, why do they want us to stay in? “In a very real sense, it was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, Pence said. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet top European Union officials at a summit in Brussels.

Trump’s top climate adviser Scott Pruitt was indignant.

In its response, the foreign ministry tweeted, “We’ve seen the @White- House video about the #ParisAccord”.

Recalling both leaders holding hands during May’s visit to the U.S. in January, Corbyn said: “Pulling out of the Paris climate deal is reckless and regressive”.

“The President made clear that the door remains open to future United States involvement in the Agreement”.

Pointing out that the United States joined only Syria and Nicaragua in rejecting the accord, it argued that “the Trump administration doesn’t care about putting the U.S.’s reputation at risk”.

The United States, under former President Barack Obama, had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. But the national targets are voluntary, leaving room for the USA and the almost 200 other countries in the agreement to alter their commitments.

As he welcomed Brazil’s Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes to Washington, Tillerson boasted that the USA has a “terrific record” in reducing the emissions blamed for global warming. And of course the mayor of Pittsburgh, the city Trump couldn’t stop talking about.

The pact is aimed at combating climate change around the world and helping nations adapt to its effects by requiring countries to present plans to reduce carbon emissions.

“Putting national resources further into coal while China takes the lead in solar is like investing in building a better horse-drawn carriage back when Henry Ford was investing in mass producing cars, ” said University of California at Berkeley economist Solomon Hsiang. This country is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter behind China. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.