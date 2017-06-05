Trump’s decision unsafe and ignorant

Bloomberg’s charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced Thursday that it would finance the U.S.’ share of the administrative costs of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the mechanism required to keep the almost 200-member nation deal upright.

“Today’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement underscores how important it is for major USA cities to lead the way and take definitive action to leave a better planet than the one we inherited”, Faulconer said.

But what do Americans think is causing climate change, and what do they think should be done about it?

In the last 24 hours we have seen the leaders of China, France and Germany all pledge to continue to combat global warming despite Trump’s decision.

Both Macron and Hidalgo came out strongly against Trump’s decision to pull out of the climate agreement.

“Moreover, China has taken concrete moves to positively deal with climate change and made obvious progress, demonstrating the global responsibility shouldered by China and conforming with China’s choice of sustainable growth”, a state media report said Friday.

Numerous companies, cities, and even states have vowed to uphold the commitment to the Paris Accord despite the President’s decision.

The money, offered by Bloomberg’s philanthropic foundation, would ensure there was no disruption to the UN’s work on climate change in the wake of Trump’s decision, he said.

“Undoubtedly the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Agreement is regrettable – after all, the United States is the second biggest polluter in the world”, Pomerants told BNS on Friday.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and White House press secretary Sean Spicer had several opportunities to share the president’s current thinking on the issue.

President Barack Obama pledged to contribute $3 billion to the fund by 2020 and the USA has already sent $1 billion to the fund. Anyone who doubts the science of climate change is only delusional about the future. “The Paris Agreement has already set in motion a process that can no longer be stopped: national climate policy and the global energy transition are advancing”.

Trump did say he would be willing to renegotiate a new deal but added that he is not in a hurry to do so.

The latest polling suggests in withdrawing from global action on climate change, the president is out of sync with the thinking in his own country. Peduto added, “Pittsburgh shows what the Paris agreement can do”.

Following Trump’s announcement in the Rose Garden, senior Trump administration officials tasked with briefing reporters also said that they had not spoken to the president about his personal views on climate change. We are going to continue to be a leader in the environment.