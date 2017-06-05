Trump’s EPA boss won’t confirm climate talk before Paris pullout

Referring to “the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said that the European Union and China had “demonstrated solidarity with future generations”. “If we don’t take the step than we aren’t prepared to take the next step”.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in Brussels for an EU-China business summit, said it was important for China and EU relationships to become more stable.

It signals that America’s hard-fought progress on climate issues won’t be so easily dismantled just because climate deniers and fossil fuel industry allies hold the top seats in the United States government, observers said. “This requires our efforts to resolve existing issues”.

“The President has indicated the climate changes“.

Trump has always been skeptical of climate change, despite vast scientific evidence showing that human activity has contributed to the problem, and has repeatedly suggested that it is a “hoax”.

Around 150 mayors, who say they represent 47 million Americans, have also committed to uphold the Paris commitments, intensify efforts to meet climate goals and increase investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The 2015 agreement, signed by 195 countries, calls for reducing the impact of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Climate scientist Winston Chow of the National University of Singapore’s geography department said: “Emissions from the United States accounted for about 15 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions past year”.

As the USA stepped back from its role as a global climate leader, it made room for others to take the lead – in particular, the European Union and China. “I would tell Trump that here the misery is caused by climate change, and if he doesn’t pay attention, the United States will be touched one day by these problems, too”.

While Trump’s decision to pull out of Paris may well have far-reaching consequences for worldwide diplomacy and on shifting global alliances, one thing on which it will have little or no effect is the earth’s climate.

“We will continue to lead”, the letter promised. Compliance with the self-determined targets for greenhouse gas emissions was entirely voluntary.

China still produces 62 percent of its energy with coal, according to Greenpeace. The chief economist of business-research group The Conference Board said the potential number of jobs that might be created in fossil fuels is limited, while the potential for job growth in green technologies is much greater.

“We can not quantify it but we see there will be an important impact on global FDI and on FDI into the United States as well”, Zhan (pictured below) said, referring to Trump’s announcement Thursday that he was pulling the USA from the 2015 global deal to fight climate change.