Trump’s Paris Withdrawal Cedes Global Leadership to China

Trump’s decision, announced on Thursday, “was an affront to our faith in Christ, who calls us to love and be concerned for our neighbors around the world who are impacted by climate change”, said Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, the national organizer and spokesman for Young Evangelicals for Climate Action.

California Governor Jerry Brown, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced a United States Climate Alliance to convene states committed to upholding the Paris Agreement. “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, Trump said. “His decision was no, and that was the extent of our discussions”.

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn America from the Paris climate change agreement, but Australia will not follow according to the energy minister.

Trump has always been skeptical of climate change, despite vast scientific evidence showing that human activity has contributed to the problem, and has repeatedly suggested that it is a “hoax”.

Musk’s obligation if he were to remain on Trump’s councils would have been to serve as a figurehead for American manufacturing while simultaneously fighting a desperate fight against Trump’s campaign promise to leave the Paris Agreement.

Sean Spicer, the White House spokesman, also refused to say whether Trump believes in climate change.

But researchers have told BBC News that the President was “cherry picking in the extreme” in his use of the facts. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “I applaud President Trump for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs“. At this time, Pruitt added fuel to this fire by refusing to say whether or not Trump believes in climate change at all – even after being asked about it three times, CNBC reported.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar-winning actor and environmental crusader, is not here for President Trump’s position on climate change.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the science of climate change and once called it a hoax perpetrated by China to weaken US business. The US Sierra Club, citing Mr Trump’s endorsement of what he regards as clean coal, tweeted: “Clean coal, you can find that next to the unicorns and leprechauns”. Germany, Italy and France issued a joint statement saying the Paris Accord would live on without the US.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy“.

“Climate change is real, is largely the result of human activity, and is already affecting our health”. Internal carbon prices don’t actually cost companies money but allow them to effectively account for the risks that climate change poses for their businesses.