Trump says United States to quit Paris climate pact; allies voice dismay

The Prime Minister has been criticised by Jeremy Corbyn, who accused her of opting “for silence” and being responsible for a “dereliction of duty”. “Make our planet great again”, Macron said.

In a statement, the European Commission reaffirmed its backing of the Paris Accord: “The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change”.

At the same time, the Russian president pointed out that “it was possible not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because it is a framework document so the United States’ obligations could have been changed”. “We believe this is an important worldwide agreement on climate change”.

“The UK is one of the leading nations across the world on dealing with climate change”.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, a move that fulfilled a major campaign pledge but drew condemnation from USA allies and business leaders.

“I spoke to President Trump again last night”.

Mr Trump has previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage USA manufacturing.

The Labour leader said: “Why does Theresa May not have her name on this joint decision?”

French President Emmanuel Macron was damning, saying in a late-night TV address that the USA had “turned its back on the world”. The agreement also established a $100 billion fund to help vulnerable countries deal with the effects of climate change.

However, prior to Mr Trump’s announcement, China said it will work with the European Union to uphold the global agreement even if the USA withdrew.

The defiance from France, Germany and Italy – which signed a joint letter rebuking Mr Trump – was tempered by warnings from Russia, the oil-producing cartel Opec and German industrial federations that the USA pull-out could have potentially fatal consequences for the deal.

“The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris accord indicates the government’s lack of responsibility regarding the global community and it will increasingly isolate them”, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, according to the IRNA news agency.

Professor Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said: “President Trump is not putting America first, he is tethering it to the past”.