Trump says USA to quit Paris climate pact; allies voice dismay

Democrats may not be able to stop President Donald Trump from pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, especially with Republicans controlling the House and Senate – but Democratic mayors have taken a leading role in opposing the move.

And if the president wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks. And we are leading with respect to Carbon dioxide production.

“Because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility. We will reach out and reciprocate with nations that seek to achieve that”.

The U.S.is the world’s second largest greenhouse gas emitter after China, so Mr. Trump’s decision could hamper efforts to cut emissions and limit global temperature increases.

“Moreover, China has taken concrete moves to positively deal with climate change and made obvious progress, demonstrating the global responsibility shouldered by China and conforming with China’s choice of sustainable growth”, a state media report said Friday.

The economic argument has been that a global climate regime would create wealth and jobs in America; the moral argument has been that America is one of the world’s biggest polluters per capita; and the political argument has been that a withdrawal would amount to an American surrender of global leadership which could go to China. We’re actually making tremendous advances.

It found that seven in 10 registered voters (69 per cent) said the USA should participate in the agreement, compared with only 13 per cent who said the United States should not.

He echoed Trump’s attack on members of the agreement as having economic rather than environmental motives.

Singapore also reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations.

Macron said the Paris climate pact is irreversible despite Trump’s decision to withdraw from it. “That’s where our focus has been the last several weeks”. He questioned whether global warming is an “existential threat”, but did say that “global warming is occurring, that human activity contributes to it, in some manner”.

“Obviously, it’s a very disappointing turn of events”, said Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the USA participants of the forum to “help restore a normal political dialogue. help a newly elected president and new administration”.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is charged with executing Trump’s effort to expand drilling on federal land, told CNN he does not believe climate change is a hoax, but could not speak for the president.