Trump Signs Waiver Delaying Embassy Move to Jerusalem

Move the Embassy or not to move it?

The decision by President Donald Trump comes days after his official visit to Israel, where he did not refer Jerusalem.

He also met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who opposes the move as a sign that the United States has sided with Israel on the sensitive question of sovereignty over sacred ground.

Following Trump’s move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “disappointed”, adding that the “Israeli consistent position is that the American embassy, like the embassies of all countries with whom we have diplomatic relations, should be in Jerusalem”.

Since taking over the White House, President Trump has spoken of brokering a peace deal but has said that the United States can not impose any agreement and the two nations must work to resolve the issuee. Surely it wasn’t for nothing that Netanyahu said, “We appreciate the reassertion of American leadership in the Middle East”.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Authority representative in the United States, was happy with the decision, saying it removed one obstacle to negotiations.

In Israel, the whole issue of embassy location has largely been greeted with a shrug.

But press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump still intends to move the embassy from Tel Aviv.

“For many Jews in America, it is a kind of symbol”. The Jewish state has long urged the US and others to build embassies in Jerusalem, to reflect Israel’s claim to the holy city as its capital.

The whole matter boils down to symbolism. “The city is and will remain the undivided capital of Israel”.

The two-state solution advocated by successive U.S. administrations and most European Union member states envisages East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state. However, he has not presented a specific plan as to how that goal could be achieved.

Trump before giving a speech at the Israeli Museum, Jerusalem, May 23, 2017.

Moving the embassy would likely indicate a change in USA policy toward recognizing Israel’s claim to a united Jerusalem.

However, the status of Jerusalem is seen as a major roadblock to peace efforts. However, Nathan Thrall, the International Crisis Group’s senior analyst on Israel/Palestine, speculated that Netanyahu may actually want the embassy to remain in Tel Aviv for now.

On October 23, 1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and requiring the U.S. Embassy to be moved there by May 31, 1999. “When Trump comes here, he goes to Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv”.

And Israelis seemed to have gotten used to that reality, says Eytan Gilboa of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, a center-right think tank in Israel. “And there was a concern about consequences in the Muslim world”. The most recent waiver expired on June 1.