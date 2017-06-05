“Trump Slammed For ‘Ill-Advised” Tweet About London’s Mayor After Terror Attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian was among those killed in Saturday night’s terror attack in London.

The London attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before going on stabbing sprees in bars and restaurants in the area.

NY [U.S.], June 5: Metropolitan police is leaving no stone unturned in finding the details of the three terrorists that rampaged through central London killing seven and injuring 48 people.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, including whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

The deceased include a Canadian and a French national.

– 6 a.m.: London Ambulance Service reports that six people died at the scene, and at least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals overnight.

It said she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

Seven people were killed and almost 50 more were injured in the rampage. Although United Kingdom’s prime minister Theresa May urged for more stringent measures to curtail Islamic extremism, no statement from ISIS or ISIS-affiliated groups had emerged at the moment.

The UK is getting ready for general elections to be held on June 8.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

It was his first public comments on the London attacks.

Among the injured were police officers, reporters, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand citizens, according to the New York Daily News.

Armed officers targeted two homes in east London on Sunday in search of associates of the three men who carried out the attack, the Guardian reported.

‘As president, I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores, ‘ President Donald Trump said.

And the Donald added that the United States would be taking the fight to ISIS following the attack.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a Mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, Mr. Gore, a Democrat, said.