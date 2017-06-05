Trump slams London mayor over response to terror attacks

Britain’s transport police chief praised the actions of one of his officers injured in the attack who took on the assailants armed only with a baton.

Mark Rowley, Assistant Commissioner of the Met Police, says eight armed officers fired around 50 rounds at the three London attackers.

After the van crashed right by Southwark Cathedral, the stabbing spree began, with the attackers descending into Borough Market, a popular area on the south side of the bridge. Forensic investigators were working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Vowls arrived moments later to see the bodies, which wore what looked like explosive vests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain. The BBC showed a photograph of two possible attackers shot by police.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

Before the London Bridge attack, May’s gamble on a June 8 snap election had been thrust into doubt after polls showed her Conservative Party’s lead had collapsed in recent weeks. Witnesses described a white van careering into pedestrians on the bridge.

A man lays flowers at a corner tribute, not far from the London Bridge, on Sunday.

While it’s likely the need for this type of help dissipates as time wears on, they may still serve as a way to provide comfort and emotional support to those affected and should be remembered in the unfortunate event there is a future attack.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

“I went ‘Oi, terrorists, cowards, Oi!'” Vowls said.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.

The Brits fought back, launching drinking glasses and chairs at the savages who attacked them.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

She said the series of attacks represented a perversion of Islam and that Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy needed to be reviewed, adding: “It is time to say enough is enough”. “We could hear voices outside of the door and people walking up and down and we had to keep deadly silent because we thought we were going to get gunned down through the door, basically because we could hear the shots outside”.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

Emergency services reported that 48 people had been taken to half a dozen hospitals across the city, some with critical injuries.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

On May 22, Salman Abedi, a British-born suicide bomber, killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in northwestern England.

A Canadian national was among those killed, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

In March, the U.S. president’s eldest son Donald tweeted hours after the Westminster bridge attack: “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan“.

Even as one of the attackers followed behind her, she called out to others to run away.